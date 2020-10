Savvaļas ugunsgrēku radītais gaisa piesārņojums Lietuvā sasniedzis ļoti augstu līmeni

VORONEZH REGION, RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 28, 2020: Pictured in this video screen grab are volunteers battling a wildfire near the village of Otradnoye, Novousmansky District. A wildfire covering an area of about 55 ha has been reported in Ramonsky District, with 30 ha of forest and dry grass burning in Novousmansky District near Voronezh, 515 km south of Moscow. Best quality available. Maxim Plotnikov/TASS

FOTO: Maxim Plotnikov / Maxim Plotnikov/TASS